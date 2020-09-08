Ineatha Walker Ruffin was born April 30, 1931 in Boley, Oklahoma and departed this life peacefully on August 31, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia."Neat", as she was called by family and friends, was raised on a farm in the small town of Boley. Her parents noticed that, although she didn't seem to be cut out for farm work, she excelled in school. So, they fully encouraged her education. Neat earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Langston University (OK) in 1953 and a master's degree in Mathematics and Physics at Fisk University (TN) in 1955. Being the oldest of 11 children, she set the example for educational excellence for others in the Walker family. In 1955, Neat began her long and distinguished career as a Physics professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. There, she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Spaulding Merrick Ruffin, a Chemistry professor, in 1958. During Neat's tenure at Southern, she touched the lives of thousands of young people, not just as a professor, but as a mentor and role model. She was involved in educational and research programs with NASA, the Atomic Energy Commission, LSU, the National Science Foundation and Eglin Air Force Base. She was an active member of Mt. Zion First Baptist Church and a leader in Jack and Jill of America and the Girl Scouts. A private service will be held for the family at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, September 10th. To celebrate Mom and Dad's 80 years of collective service educating young African American men and women, and in lieu of flowers, the family would like to direct donations to the Southern University Foundation through the following link: https://foundation.sus.edu/dr-and-mrs-spaulding-and-ineatha-ruffin-memorial/
(If requested, select MDM volunteer: Harrison, Robert B). Donations to this memorial fund, which was established in the names of Spaulding and Ineatha Ruffin, will support this HBCU's commitment to provide broader educational and research advantages for its students.Ineatha Walker Ruffin is survived by her daughter, Paula Ruffin Autry; two sons, Stephen M. Ruffin and Bruce D. Ruffin; two daughters-in-law Gladys Ruffin and Karen J. Ruffin; a son-in-law, Jonathan A. Autry; four sisters, Kilolo Ajanaku (formerly Brenda Walker), Akua Ajanaku (formerly Gwendolyn Walker Broussard), Evelyn Walker, and Yakini Ajanaku (formerly Joyce Walker Proctor); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Neat was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Spaulding Merrick Ruffin, her daughter, Shirley Marlene Ruffin; sister, Oleatha Walker; five brothers, Claude Walker, Floyd Walker, Eudell Walker, McKinley Walker and Orbert Walker; father, Evan Walker; and mother, Lillie Bell (Steele) Walker.