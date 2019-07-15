Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Inez "Kitty" Therese Burns Alford, of Denham Springs, LA, died peacefully at St Joseph's Carpenter House in Baton Rouge Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00pm. Kitty was the twelfth of thirteen children born to Inez (Landry) and Willoughby G. Burns, on March 16, 1931 on Westover Plantation in West Baton Rouge Parish. She graduated from Port Allen High where she excelled on the women's basketball team and was a cheerleader. She graduated Baton Rouge Business College after which she was employed by the City of Baton Rouge Government office. In 1951, Kitty married her high school sweetheart, Ivy Alford, Jr. and moved to Oceanside, California joining him as he served in the U. S. Marine Corps. While raising five children, Kitty entered the banking industry at Louisiana National Bank, remaining at LNB throughout her 23 years until retiring as a BankOne Branch Manager on Lee Drive. After retiring, Kitty (aka Fishlady) and husband, Ivy enjoyed time at their camp on Graveyard Island near Pierre Part with countless friends and relatives where they caught bass, catfish, and sac-a-lait. She was also an enthusiastic fan for all LSU sports, but especially football, baseball, and both men's and women's basketball. Kitty was well-known for her strong Catholic faith and profound devotion to her husband and five children, who she raised in Port Allen and later in Baton Rouge. As a descendant of a large Acadian family, she was known to provide loving supplies of food for relatives, friends, and strangers with ease, dishing out prize-worthy pot roasts, crawfish etouffee and bisque, potato salad, the most addictive chicken salad sandwiches and last but not least the most sought-after chocolate and pecan candies. For over twenty years (and still counting), she and her husband led a team of volunteers who served homemade meals six times a year for the Bishop Ott Men's Homeless Shelter. While active at St Louis King of France Church, Kitty served on the Ladies Altar Society and continuously assisted at annual church fairs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez (Landry) and Willoughby Burns; brothers and sisters and spouses: John (Zita) Burns, Rosalie (Medric) Arboneaux, Elmore (Ruth) Burns, Hazel (Donald) Chapman, Mildred (Harlow) Bellinger, Rita (Elmer) Bernard, Charles (Faye) Burns, Joseph Burns, Josie (Floyd) Pace, Delores (Vernon) Simoneaux, Dorothy (Richard) Burns, daughter-in-law Marsha (Donald) Newton Alford, Step-granddaughter Casie Moore. She is survived by husband of 68 years, Ivy Alford, Jr. and a brother, Richard (Jake) Burns; daughters - Cynthia Moore (Tim), Kim Fossey (Richard), Susan Broussard White (CJ); sons - Donald Alford (Kathy) and James Alford; grandchildren – Bryan Hebert, Lauren Lee, Elizabeth Duffy, Charles Moffatt, Jr., Austin Fossey, Polly Fossey, Chad Broussard, Brandon Broussard, April Thomas, Sommer Reville, Jake Alford, Elyse Alford, Madison Ivy, Hannah Alford, Gabrielle Alford, and Ivey Alford; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning, July 17th from 9-12, followed by mass. Interment will be at Greenoaks Cemetery immediately following. The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Gwen Sandifer and Beverly Mougeot. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning, July 17th from 9-12, followed by mass. Interment will be at Greenoaks Cemetery immediately following. The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Gwen Sandifer and Beverly Mougeot. The family is eternally grateful to BR Clinic Dr. Lara Falcon and nurse Kim, and staff at St Joseph's Hospice for their help and generosity in our time of need. In lieu flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul in her honor. 