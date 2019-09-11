Inez Blanchard LeBlanc Williams passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 91. She was a native and a long-time resident of the Central, LA, area. Inez retired from Exxon in an administrative position. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening. Inez is survived by her daughter, Jackie Stevenson (Robert); grandchildren, Amanda Westley (Matthew), Seth Stevenson (Stacie) and Megan Reed (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Westley, and Drew and Aelia Stevenson; brother, Leonard Blanchard (Donna); and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Johnny LeBlanc; husbands, Bobby LeBlanc and Raymond Williams; parents, Marshall and Ida Blanchard; brothers, Charles, Glenny and Max Blanchard; and sister, Bernice Heil. There will be a graveside service held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Amber Terrace and Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019