Inez Blanchard LeBlanc Williams passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 91. She was a native and a long-time resident of the Central, LA, area. Inez retired from Exxon in an administrative position. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening. Inez is survived by her daughter, Jackie Stevenson (Robert); grandchildren, Amanda Westley (Matthew), Seth Stevenson (Stacie) and Megan Reed (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Westley, and Drew and Aelia Stevenson; brother, Leonard Blanchard (Donna); and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Johnny LeBlanc; husbands, Bobby LeBlanc and Raymond Williams; parents, Marshall and Ida Blanchard; brothers, Charles, Glenny and Max Blanchard; and sister, Bernice Heil. There will be a graveside service held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Amber Terrace and Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.