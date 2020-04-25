Inez Lambert Scivicque
1921 - 2020
Inez Lambert Scivicque at the age of 98 passed on to be with Jesus Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:21AM at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center due to natural causes. She was born to Alex and Mattie Lambert August 12, 1921. Married C. R. Scivicque December 26, 1940, they lived and raised their family in French Settlement. Inez loved spending time with her friends, playing bingo, dancing, going to the casino, vacationing and making jewelry. She lived a life filled with joy, laughter and love. Survived by daughters, Ann (Dale) Savoy and Agnes (Shelby) Brignac; 10 grandchildren, Natalie (Derek) McMorris, Lawrence (Happi) Scivicque, Shannon (Dwayne) Templet, Steve (Missy) Scivicque, Jeffrey (Annette) Savoy, Michael (Cathy) Scivicque, Tiffani (Blain) Delapasse, Brandi Savoy Iles, Scott (Jessica) Brignac and Brandon (Amanda) Scivicque; her only niece, Mitzi Cockerham; 26 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren; 2 dear friends, Ella Berthelot and Faye Weathers. Preceded in death by husband, C. R. Scivicque; son, Rayno Scivicque; great granddaughter, Kayla Scivicque; parents Alex and Mattie Lambert; brothers, Bobby Lambert and Alex Paul Lambert. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Special thanks to Brett Arceneaux and staff at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center for their loving care and kindness. Also special thanks to the staff of Pinnacle Hospice. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
