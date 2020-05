Inez Marie Bercegeay Forsythe, a lifelong resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, passed away at the age of 92, on April 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Survived by three daughters, Rosalind F. Poirrier (Leon), Claudette M. Hooper (Glynn), and Angela M. Forsythe; son, Claude "Blue" Forsythe Jr. (Gail); and brother-in-law, Anthony (Lou) Forsythe; ten grandchildren, Sherrie Babin (Jerry), Allison Rome (David), David Hooper (Shelly), Kelli Poirrier, Amber Diez (Anthony), Scott Poirrier, Adam Forsythe (Jodi), Amanda Forsythe, Jory Roddy, and Jada Roddy; and twelve great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude J. Forsythe Sr. Inez was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Condolences can be offered at www.ascensionfuneralhome.com.