Inez Matherne "Blank" Duhon passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a native and lifelong resident of Garyville, LA. Inez was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Ladies Altar Society of St. Hubert, St. John Parish Water Board, Auxiliary Post #8167, AARP and St. John Council of Aging. She was most known as the "Cake Lady" throughout the River Parishes. Beloved wife of the late Ferrell A. Blank by second marriage and the late Alvin "Cooney" Duhon by first marriage. Loving mother of Alvin J. Duhon, Jr. (Cheryl) of Kernville, CA, Linda Duhon Mustacchia (Martin), George G. Duhon (Shirley), Mark Eric Duhon (Sheryl) of Katy, TX, Brent J. Duhon (Kathy K.), Kevin J. Duhon (Kathy R.), Cindy Duhon Maddie (Kevin), Saul D. Duhon (Dorna T.), Wendy Inez Duhon, Aaron M. Duhon (Renee) and the late Charles M. Duhon (Cindy) and Arthur R. Duhon, Sr. (Johnnie) of Oregon. Step-mother of Betty Blank Broussard (Billy). Also survived by 47 grandchildren, 93 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leona Tamplain Matherne; siblings, Joseph, Adam, Sidney and Charles Matherne Jr., Eunice Miller, Elise Zeringue, Gertrude Brady, and Elsie Matherne Cambre; and grandchildren, Angie Ann Duhon, Dustin Michael Duhon and Martin Mustacchia Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 176 Anthony Monica St., Garyville on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve, LA.

