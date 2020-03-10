Inez Moses Thomas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez Moses Thomas.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary B.C., Bishop Conway Knighton,
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary B.C., Bishop Conway Knighton,
Obituary
Send Flowers

Inez Moses Thomas entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was an 89 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisiana; and a retired U.S. Postal Clerk. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at St. Mary B.C., Bishop Conway Knighton, pastor, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Ken Ellis; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Walter Thomas, Jr.; children, Rhonda Gordon, Terry Thomas, Sr. (Wanda), Karl Thomas, Sr. (Theresa), Sonya T. Grayson and Sherri Thomas Thomas (Darryl, Sr.); 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.