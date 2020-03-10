Inez Moses Thomas entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was an 89 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisiana; and a retired U.S. Postal Clerk. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at St. Mary B.C., Bishop Conway Knighton, pastor, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Ken Ellis; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Walter Thomas, Jr.; children, Rhonda Gordon, Terry Thomas, Sr. (Wanda), Karl Thomas, Sr. (Theresa), Sonya T. Grayson and Sherri Thomas Thomas (Darryl, Sr.); 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020