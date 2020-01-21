Inez Rainey McDaniel (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to the family, sorry for your loss, God..."
    - Jeanette Wickham
Service Information
McKneely & Vaughn Funeral Home, LLC - Amite
60100 Westway Drive
Amite, LA
70422
(985)-747-9801
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Killian Chapel Cemetery
Amite, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Inez Rainey McDaniel, died at her home in Hillsdale on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on December 28, 1934, to Thomas and Leola Rainey of Independence, Louisiana. After marrying her husband, Jerry, she became a devoted resident of the Hillsdale community. She is survived by her daughter, Terrye McDaniel King (husband Albert King) as well as her son-in-law, John Dyer (wife Victoria Dyer). Inez's favorite role was that of grandmother ("Maw") to her 3 grandchildren, Eric King, Katie Dyer Delvisco (husband Pete Delvisco), and Kaitlin Dyer Simpson (husband Brian Simpson) and her 10 great-grandchildren: Madison, Kyler, Marcella, Dylan, Laiken, Lexon, Wyatt, Dyer, Lucas, Maxwell, and twin grandchildren due in June. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerrald "Jerry" McDaniel, daughter, Kathy McDaniel Dyer, sister, Betty Rainey Cuti, brother, Thomas Rainey, Jr., and beloved dog, Lucy. A graveside service will be held at Killian Chapel Cemetery in Amite at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, conducted by the Bro. Darryl Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hillsdale Baptist Church and . McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.