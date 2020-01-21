A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Inez Rainey McDaniel, died at her home in Hillsdale on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on December 28, 1934, to Thomas and Leola Rainey of Independence, Louisiana. After marrying her husband, Jerry, she became a devoted resident of the Hillsdale community. She is survived by her daughter, Terrye McDaniel King (husband Albert King) as well as her son-in-law, John Dyer (wife Victoria Dyer). Inez's favorite role was that of grandmother ("Maw") to her 3 grandchildren, Eric King, Katie Dyer Delvisco (husband Pete Delvisco), and Kaitlin Dyer Simpson (husband Brian Simpson) and her 10 great-grandchildren: Madison, Kyler, Marcella, Dylan, Laiken, Lexon, Wyatt, Dyer, Lucas, Maxwell, and twin grandchildren due in June. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerrald "Jerry" McDaniel, daughter, Kathy McDaniel Dyer, sister, Betty Rainey Cuti, brother, Thomas Rainey, Jr., and beloved dog, Lucy. A graveside service will be held at Killian Chapel Cemetery in Amite at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, conducted by the Bro. Darryl Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hillsdale Baptist Church and . McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020