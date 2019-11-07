Inez Rita Gremillion entered into eternal rest on November 5, 2019. She was born in Dupont, LA on January 5, 1932 to Lawrence and Viola Guerin Gremillion, who preceded her in death. Survived by her sister, Izetta G. McDowell (William); brother, Dormia Gremillion; Goddaughter, Doris Fant (Lee); special nephew, Billy (Valerie); special niece, Margaret Carrere; devoted nephew, Thomas Gremillion, Jr. (Geraldean) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:30 am until funeral mass at 10:30 am, Holy Family Catholic Church, 369 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019