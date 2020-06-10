"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race". These words aptly describe the life and times of Inez Rita LeCoq Serio. Just after sunrise on June 6, 2020 the angels came to her beloved family home to escort our beautiful blue-eyed girl into presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born January 8, 1924, she lived through some of the worst and best of times to tell all the stories. She lived all of her 96 years in the village of Morganza, La. She was a wealth of historical knowledge, remembering names, dates, events and family connections in her tiny village and the surrounding area that would rival any encyclopedia. Her strong faith in God and graceful, overcoming attitude in life was an inspiration. The loving bond of family was her crowning achievement and she joyfully welcomed every wedding and birth that added to her legacy. She was our rock. Her attendance at family events was an important detail that was never neglected, and all of the little ones knew that "MawMaw" was taking great delight in watching them learn, play and grow. Her presence in all of our lives will be sorely missed. She is survived by four daughters and their families. Daughter Marianna Serio Wells (Woots) and children Julie (Mitchell) Langlois, Sharon (Gary) Bujol, Todd (Christi) Wells. Great grandchildren Addie Landry, Chase Langlois, Colton Bujol, Broc Bujol, Jeremy Wells, Candace Roy. Great-great grandchildren Grahm Roy, Emaree Langlois, Theo Landry.Daughter Brenda Serio Bizette (Lawrence) and children Alicia (Peter) Coombes, Rhett (Melita) Bizette, Jessica Ordean, Lauren (Will) Seigfried. Great grandchildren Megan, Josiah and Olivia Coombes, Leighton and Alexis Bizette. Daughter Andrea Serio Loup (Chuck) and children Nicholas (Crystal) Loup, Arisa (Adam) Miller, Charlie (Stephanie) Loup. Great grandchildren Fox Loup, Madison, Ethan and Lucy Miller, A.J. and Phoebe Loup. Daughter Kerrie Serio Rieger (Will) and children Adrian (Maggie) Morgan, Ashleigh (Beau) Benoit, Calen (Jinger) Morgan. Great grandchildren George Morgan, Corrie and Dean Benoit, Ruby Morgan. Preceeded in death by her loving husband Joseph Nicholas Serio, children Gerald Serio, Lori Serio, Linda Serio and great grandson Cameron Morgan. Parents Richard and Dolcy Beauvais LeCoq, siblings, Wilma, Audrey, Hilda, Floyd, Clarence, Leroy and Winfield. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La. on Friday, June 12th with Celebration of Life service at Noon. Burial will be in St. Ann's Catholic Church cemetery in Morganza following the service. Her son-in-law Pastor Larry Bizette will officiate. Pallbearers are Adrian and Calen Morgan, Nicholas and Charlie Loup, Todd Wells, and Rhett Bizette. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Wells, Chase Langlois and Colton Bujol. Inez was a faithful, much loved and respected member of LionGate Church in Baton Rouge, La. "Aunt Nez" was the last remaining of her generation in her respective LeCoq and Serio families. She will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews who loved visiting with her to hear and share tales of family life and events of days gone by. Special thanks to her niece and Hospice Nurse Shannon LeCoq who helped us guide her through a smooth transition to her Heavenly home. Also to Janice Scott who helped us care for her during her last days. We are forever grateful for the life and legacy of our beloved Mama and Grandmother. Along with our Daddy Joe, her faith, values, wit and wisdom will always serve as a guidepost for us all.

