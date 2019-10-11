Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Church at Addis Service 12:00 PM Church at Addis Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Inez is now in the arms of Jesus, she was the perfect example of what God created us to be. She put God first, she loved and served her husband, and she prayed for her family. Inez had a joyful most giving precious heart to all of us. Everyone that knew her, loved her. She passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a homemaker and fabulous cook; resident of Addis and native of Central, La. Visiting will be at Church at Addis on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 12 pm, conducted by Pastor Tom Shepard and Pastor Franklin Stagg. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17022 Liberty Rd, Pride, La 70770. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Stockwell Landry and husband Artie; son, Dale Stockwell and wife Mary Beth; grandchildren, Jodie Innes, Heidi McCallum and husband George, Ivy Schilling and husband Ryan, and Brad Stockwell and wife Toni; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her fur baby, Precious; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Mac" Stockwell; grandson, A.J. Landry, Jr.; parents, John and Annie Thibodeaux Shaffett; sisters, Lucille Watts, Rosa Mae Browning, Idell and Mary Etta Valentine; and brothers, Allen, Leroy and Tom Ed Shaffett. Pallbearers will be Brad and McVay Stockwell, Presley Innes, George McCallum, Jarrett Mills and Leighton Valentine. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks, their staff and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care.

