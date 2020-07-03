1/1
Inez Smith Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Smith Anderson was a direct descendant of Marie Therese Coincoin and the Cane River Metoyers. As a young girl Inez loved to read and hated housework! This love of reading led to her graduating from Southern University (bachelor's degree) and LSU (master's degree) and to her working in and retiring from the field of education. She taught at Arlington Elementary and was a cross-over desegregation teacher at Westminster. She was a counselor at Dalton Elementary until she retired. Inez was a member and a former choir director of St. Francis Xavier. She later became a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. While matriculating at Southern University, she met her future husband, Civil Rights leader and dentist, Dr. Dupuy Anderson. Together, they fought injustice, lived, loved, and raised a family of four: Freya, Dupuy, Jr., Ralph, and Robert. Inez died on Juneteenth, the day that set her free. She was 96. Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dupuy H. Anderson, Sr., and two sons, Ralph and Robert Anderson. She leaves loving memories and a long-lasting legacy to a host of friends and family, including her daughter Freya Rivers and husband Griffin; son, Dupuy H. Anderson, Jr. and wife Michele; two sisters, Gertrude Parks and Jeanne Berhel; daughters-in-law, Denise and Donna Anderson; grandchildren Monica Rivers, Shariba Rivers Mason and husband Sundiata, Sanford Hawkins-Rivers and Mia LaMotte, Angela Hawkins-Rivers, Lamailede Assata Moore, Robert Anderson, Jr., Sara Anderson Clarke and husband Dedric, Aaron Anderson and wife Jessica, Angela Anderson Thomas and husband Bryan; and great grandchildren Asha, Ausar, Kasi Assata, Nyah, Aadon, Caleb, Christian, Carmichael, Mya and Layla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved