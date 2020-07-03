Inez Smith Anderson was a direct descendant of Marie Therese Coincoin and the Cane River Metoyers. As a young girl Inez loved to read and hated housework! This love of reading led to her graduating from Southern University (bachelor's degree) and LSU (master's degree) and to her working in and retiring from the field of education. She taught at Arlington Elementary and was a cross-over desegregation teacher at Westminster. She was a counselor at Dalton Elementary until she retired. Inez was a member and a former choir director of St. Francis Xavier. She later became a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. While matriculating at Southern University, she met her future husband, Civil Rights leader and dentist, Dr. Dupuy Anderson. Together, they fought injustice, lived, loved, and raised a family of four: Freya, Dupuy, Jr., Ralph, and Robert. Inez died on Juneteenth, the day that set her free. She was 96. Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dupuy H. Anderson, Sr., and two sons, Ralph and Robert Anderson. She leaves loving memories and a long-lasting legacy to a host of friends and family, including her daughter Freya Rivers and husband Griffin; son, Dupuy H. Anderson, Jr. and wife Michele; two sisters, Gertrude Parks and Jeanne Berhel; daughters-in-law, Denise and Donna Anderson; grandchildren Monica Rivers, Shariba Rivers Mason and husband Sundiata, Sanford Hawkins-Rivers and Mia LaMotte, Angela Hawkins-Rivers, Lamailede Assata Moore, Robert Anderson, Jr., Sara Anderson Clarke and husband Dedric, Aaron Anderson and wife Jessica, Angela Anderson Thomas and husband Bryan; and great grandchildren Asha, Ausar, Kasi Assata, Nyah, Aadon, Caleb, Christian, Carmichael, Mya and Layla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store