Our dear mother, Inez Wing Ocmand, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at the age of 94. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend; and a retired nurse from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge. She was a native of Wagoner, Oklahoma and a resident of Addis, La for 63 years. Inez is survived by her four children and their spouses, Ronnie and Cindy M. Ocmand, David and Linda C. Ocmand, Carol and Travis Prejean, and Susie and David Prejean; grandchildren, Berkley (Toni C.) Ocmand, Dale (Denise) Ocmand, Lesley (Ricky) Bourgoyne, Alison Ocmand, Laura Ocmand Morales, Christina Ocmand, Steven (Terry) Prejean, Chad (Maggie) Prejean, Neil (Tabitha) Prejean, Ashley (Ron) Clark; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Douglas (JoAnn) Wing; sister, Gerry Cryer; sisters-in-law, Clementine Rodrigue, Noelle Ockmond, Betty Young and Billie Wing; numerous nieces and nephews in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Preceded in death by her husband, Jean George Ocmand; parents, William and Annis Wing; sisters, Marie Boyd, Frances Mayfield, and Bertha McMurray; and brothers, Howard, Wallace, Garland and Eugene Wing. Inez loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, painting and spending time with her family. She was a published creative writer and especially enjoyed her 3'oclock coffee time with her children. Inez enjoyed when other family members and friends would also regularly stop by for a visit and cup of coffee. Sitting around the kitchen table, we shared many childhood memories, both of Oklahoma and Louisiana. The room was always filled with love, laughter and plenty of coffee. No matter how old we were, we still enjoyed her nurturing hands. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. There will be no visitation due to social distancing requirements. Pallbearers will be Berkley and Dale Ocmand, Steven, Chad and Neil Prejean and Gage Bourgoyne. The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care, especially Jamie, Kelly, Katie, Chantel and Annette; and her caregivers over the last few years, Tammy Kerbow, Virginia Wilson, Lula James and Mary Hebert.

