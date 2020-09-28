"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8. On September 26, 2020 at 6:05 am, surrounded by his loving wife and family, Ira J. "Blackie" Sanchez, 86, went home to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great­ grandfather and brother, he adored his family and lived his life for his family. He belonged to St. Mark Catholic Church which he loved very much, where he served as honorary usher. He was always there if something needed to be built or food needed to be cooked. Ira was a member of St. Mark Knights of Columbus. He was a great cook and along with Paul Bourgeois won the KOC Louisiana Gumbo Championship. Ira was a master carpenter for 45 years. Ira was very passionate about East Ascension and LSU sports. If there was an EA game anywhere in Louisiana, he was there. He loved to go on fishing and cooking trips with his son and the crew. He was known for his mouthwatering cooking and loved cooking for family and friends along with his good friends, Roy Rodlinger, and Herman Wunstel. He will always be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit; he touched so many lives. Ira was preceded in death by his father, Pete, his mother, Carrie, and his brother Nolan and wife Gail. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Carpenter, four children, Kathy (David) Jones, Terri Leggion, Patti Hebert, Mike (Kelli) Sanchez, and sister Sheila Sanchez (Philip) Lemmler. He had nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Jolie) Jones, Brandi (Blake) Campbell, Brittani (Bryce) Hanna, Kristi {Cody) Anderson, Jake, Josh and Jordyn Hebert, Christopher and Courtney Sanchez; seven great grandchildren, Hudson and Addyson Jones, Brayson, Blakely, and Brinsley Hanna, Paxton and Presley Campbell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church with visiting at 10:00 am and mass at 11:00am. Family members will serve as pallbearers along with Roy Rodlinger as honorary pallbearer. Masks Required. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

