Irene Battiste Wesley was a native and resident of Plaquemine entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mount Zion Inner City from 8:30-10:30 AM. Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, Louisiana. Mask Required. She is survived by daughter, Danielle Wesley; son, Elijah Robinson (Victoria); grandchildren, Dedria Williams, Gail Francois (Raymond) and Marlon Jordan (Rushana); brother, Joseph Battiste, Sr. (Virginia); sister-in-law, Lillie R. Battiste and son-in-law Frank Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Octave and Kizzie Battiste, her spouse Isaac Wesley, Sr., children Frances Williams, Isaac Wesley, Jr., and Alfred Williams, Jr.; seven brothers, Alvin, Sr., Edward, Sr., Elijah, James, Joe, John and Jonas Battiste; and godchildren, Kathy Battiste and Charles Jones. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of Services.

