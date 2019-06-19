Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Cain Miles. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Johns Baptist Church 820 Old Rafe Meyer Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Johns Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Cain Miles, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Chaneyville, was born on March 4, 1946, to the late Sylvester Cain Sr. and Harriett O'Connor Cain. She entered eternal rest on June 14, 2019, at her residence in Baton Rouge. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Chaneyville, and was an active member and "Mother of the Church" at 68th Street Baptist Church. A devoted wife and mother, she leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving husband of 58 years, Willie L. Miles Sr., eight children, Andrew Miles, Baton Rouge, LA; Willie Miles Jr., Hampton, VA; Glenda Miles (Terry), Baker, LA; Tywinna Horton (Darryl), Jacksonville, FL; Cassandra Bell, Hampton, VA; Joycelyn Hodge (Alfred), Hampton, VA; Kevin Miles (Kim), Columbus, GA; Kendall Miles, Baton Rouge, LA; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ella Rogers, Chaneyville; Maggie Montgomery, Baker, LA; Gloria Cain, Baton Rouge, LA; Josephine Kelly (Joseph), Chaneyville; one brother, Alfred Cain, Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers-in-law, Walter Hamilton (Gwen) and Lionel Hamilton (Barbara), both of Zachary, LA; a very special friend, Judy Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Cain Sr. and Harriet O'Connor Cain; brother, Sylvester Cain Jr.; sister, Nell Rose Parker, and granddaughter, Brieanna Bell. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m., St. Johns Baptist Church, 820 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Pastor Roosevelt Wolfe officiating. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge. Entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson Street, P.O. Box 868, Clinton, LA 70722. Irene Cain Miles, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Chaneyville, was born on March 4, 1946, to the late Sylvester Cain Sr. and Harriett O'Connor Cain. She entered eternal rest on June 14, 2019, at her residence in Baton Rouge. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Chaneyville, and was an active member and "Mother of the Church" at 68th Street Baptist Church. A devoted wife and mother, she leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving husband of 58 years, Willie L. Miles Sr., eight children, Andrew Miles, Baton Rouge, LA; Willie Miles Jr., Hampton, VA; Glenda Miles (Terry), Baker, LA; Tywinna Horton (Darryl), Jacksonville, FL; Cassandra Bell, Hampton, VA; Joycelyn Hodge (Alfred), Hampton, VA; Kevin Miles (Kim), Columbus, GA; Kendall Miles, Baton Rouge, LA; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ella Rogers, Chaneyville; Maggie Montgomery, Baker, LA; Gloria Cain, Baton Rouge, LA; Josephine Kelly (Joseph), Chaneyville; one brother, Alfred Cain, Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers-in-law, Walter Hamilton (Gwen) and Lionel Hamilton (Barbara), both of Zachary, LA; a very special friend, Judy Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Cain Sr. and Harriet O'Connor Cain; brother, Sylvester Cain Jr.; sister, Nell Rose Parker, and granddaughter, Brieanna Bell. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m., St. Johns Baptist Church, 820 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Pastor Roosevelt Wolfe officiating. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge. Entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson Street, P.O. Box 868, Clinton, LA 70722. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close