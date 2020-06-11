Irene Candy Davis Anderson, 78 died peacefully June 2, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. A life- long resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Irene was a graduate of Capitol High School and Grambling State University. During the 60s she was active in the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE). Her work career began as a secretary in the East Baton Rouge Parish School at Ryan Elementary until retirement. Continuing her activism, Irene assumed the role of president of the Victoria Farms Homeowners Association. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and later became a deaconess at Philadelphia Christian Ministries. A kind hearted and loving person, Irene enjoyed the company of her great grandchildren, reading the Bible and tending her dogs. She leaves to mourn her children Tonja Jones and Jeffrey Anderson; mother Bell Davis; siblings Til Lucien (Raymond), James Davis, Jr. (Shirley), Johnnie Davis (Judy), Rose Diane Davis, Joyce Sims (Ambrose) Evelyn Briscoe, Delores Andrews (Albert) and JoAnn Talbot (Dudley); life-long friend Annie P. Johnson; four grandchildren. Irene is preceded in death by husband, Jarrot D. Anderson; son, George L. Merritte and father James R. Davis, Sr. Services will be held June 13, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son chapel. Public viewing 9:00 – 10:00 am with family services at 10:00 am. Services will be live streamed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPgoUiRlPMs Interment in Wakefield at the Davis-Hamilton Family Cemetery. Bishop C. L. Shepherd officiating.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.