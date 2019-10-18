Irene Elizabeth Eirick born in Suffolk, England. Died October 14, 2019 at age 82. She is survived by her children Debbie Eirick, Sharen Branton (Jimmy) Lisa Friederichsen, Matthew Eirick. Grandchildren Chris Branton, Keri Branton, Hunter Heard, Chandler Heard. Great-grandchildren Cameron, Kailey and Emerson. Preceded in death by parents William and Doris Thew, Felixstowe, England, James P. Eirick, In-laws Philip and Julia Vicknair Eirick, granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth Branton, son in law Richard Friederichsen. Service Tuesday, October 22, 2019, St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Conducted by Fr. Bryan Owen. Visitation 9:00 am Service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019