Irene Gros Acosta
Irene Gros Acosta, 86, a resident of Donaldsonville and native of Labadieville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed doing puzzles, talking about old times, talking in French and going to the casino. She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Phan (Ton) and Sandra Acosta (Shelton Gros); one son, Elvan "Van" Acosta Jr.; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Jason, Andrew, Kim, Amy, April and Shelton Jr.; nine great grandchildren, Emily, Jarod, Sarah, Jayden, Zachary, Mari, Hailey, Payton and MaKailah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elvan Acosta Sr.; one son, Johnny Acosta; her parents, John and Agnes Gros and one sister, Lorraine Gros Percle. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth, Sage, Amedisys Health Care and Hospice and all of her nurses and doctors. The family would also like to thank Debbie Demanuelle and Jessica Irene's special angels whom she adored and who never left her side. Due to current circumstance the service for Irene will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cheryl. Williams
Family
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
