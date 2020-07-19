Irene K. "Mert" Braxton entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was an 87 year old Baker native. Viewing at St. Paul Free B.C., Baker, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Briscoe Pierre; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Brenda Williams, Louvenia "Luci", Joseph W., Mitchell (Rosalie) and Curtis (Mary) Jackson; numerous grandchildren including Lionel "Jerome" Williams whom she reared; siblings, Major, Jr. (Vivian), Freddie, Sr. (Eliza) and Wilbur (Barbara) King; preceded in death by her husband, Sam Braxton; parents; and children, Cynthia Young, William Jackson and Patricia Minor. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store