Irene "Sis" Paul Byrd entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a Deaconess at Brown Chapel Baptist Church pastored by Reverend Matthews Young. Survived by two sons, Johnny (Mary) and Archie Byrd; three daughters, Rowena Fields, Brenda and Patricia Byrd; eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Coleman; sister-in-law, Pearl Matthews. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Raymond Allen, officiating. Interment Orange Grove Cemetery, Chamberlain, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019