Iris Joan Hopkins Tate, 93, of Denham Springs, LA. passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Iris was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her children; Pauline Tate, Beatrice M. Rogers, Russell Hampton Tate (Pam), Emily Hull (Ronnie), Kenneth Roy Tate(Debbie), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, Siblings; Laverne Hopkins Knight, Sue Hopkins Oakes, Dubb Hopkins. She is preceded in death by her parents Finely and Lola Hopkins, Husband, Russell Peter Tate, Son, Donald Dwight Tate, Siblings; Harvey Hopkins, Sybil Hopkins Slaughter, "Dooney" Hopkins "Boots" Wilkins, Hilda Rae Hopkins Simmons, "Fuzzy" Hopkins, Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Saturday, January 25, from 9 a.m. until a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery, in Denham Springs, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020