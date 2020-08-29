1/1
Iris May Guarisco Marionneaux
1934 - 2020
Iris May Guarisco Marionneaux, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on October 7, 1934, in New Orleans, LA, and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge and Ferriday, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Guarisco, and Iris Dominguez Guarisco; her first husband, Ronald Sunseri; her sister, Phyllis Guarisco Robicheaux; as well as her grandsons Paul Sunseri, Adam Fabre, and Ian Fabre. She was a graduate of Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University where she earned a master's degree in education. Iris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church. She was a retired elementary school teacher. Iris loved traveling with her husband of 31 years, Eugene Marionneaux. Iris is survived by her spouse, Eugene Marionneaux; her children, Pam Sunseri (David Drury), Laurie Hess (Mike), Linda Sunseri (Chris Lewis), David Sunseri (Lauralyn), Mike Sunseri (Bora), Annie Fabre (John), and Chris Sunseri (Dana); step-children, Lisa Ohmer (Daryl), Jeannie Alleman (Richard), and Scot Marionneaux (Carol); sister, Connie Giffin (Skip); 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 8:30am until service time at 10:00 am. Christian burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Father Ryan Hallford of St. Aloysius Catholic Church will officiate. Pallbearers are David Sunseri, Mike Sunseri, Chris Sunseri, David Drury, Chris Lewis, and John Fabre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area at 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family wishes to thank Jeannie Alleman, Scot Marionneaux, Carol Marionneaux, nurse assistants, Christina and Anita, and nurse Hannah at Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice for all the love and care provided to Iris in the final period of her life.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
