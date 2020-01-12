Iris O. Tanner, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was 82 years old. Iris loved to sew, do puzzles, traveling and especially spending time with family. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Debbie Hofer (Kevin), Janice Campbell (Thomas); sister, Kay Cason; three brothers, Darrel, Neville and Glen Tanner; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Steven L. Campbell. Burial will follow in Carpenters Chapel Cemetery, in Galvez. She was preceded in death by her two sons, John Funck III and Raymond Funck, Sr. Special thanks to Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care given to our loved one. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020