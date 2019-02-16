Irma Dene Dampier Grayson died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was 87 years old and a resident of Denham Springs. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs from 5pm until 8pm and continues on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 9 am until religious service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Ray Johnson. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Grayson Traupman and husband, Gary, Sr. 2 sons, Clarence Richard Grayson, Jr. and Kenneth Grayson and wife, Karen. 2 sisters, Mary Ann and Cathryn. 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Irma is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Clarence R. Grayson, a son, Glynn Grayson, great granddaughter, Alexis Grayson, a sister, Jessie Mae, and brothers, David Earl and Albert Samuel. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Dene Dampier Grayson.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019