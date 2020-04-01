Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Faye LeBlanc Clement Leyda. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Irma Faye LeBlanc Clement Leyda passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Crossings at Clarity Hospice. She was born November 15, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up on Jones Creek Road. She was 90 years old. She was a quilter, a great cook, had a way with gardening and loved to dance. Irma is survived by three children, Darrelyn Genre (Booley), Jann Delahoussaye (Perry) and Joan Clement. Five grandchildren, Brian Genre(Billi), Todd Genre(Michelle), Brad Genre(Meaghan Musso), Erin Stott(Charles,Sr.,), Leslie Delahoussaye. Six great grandchildren, Alyssa Genre Palmer (Louis), Grace Genre, Christian Genre, Trey Long, Tyler Long, Charlie Stott Jr. Two great great grandchildren, Louis Roy Palmer and Kamryn Palmer, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Darrell Gordon Clement, and by her second husband, Jerry L. Leyda, her only son, Leslie Gordon Clement, her parents Buckner P. LeBlanc and Eugenia E. Volentine Leblanc, sister, Ruth Hudson (W.T. Hudson, Sr). Services will be officiated by Father Frank Uter at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, April 2. Internment following the service at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Irma Faye LeBlanc Clement Leyda passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Crossings at Clarity Hospice. She was born November 15, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up on Jones Creek Road. She was 90 years old. She was a quilter, a great cook, had a way with gardening and loved to dance. Irma is survived by three children, Darrelyn Genre (Booley), Jann Delahoussaye (Perry) and Joan Clement. Five grandchildren, Brian Genre(Billi), Todd Genre(Michelle), Brad Genre(Meaghan Musso), Erin Stott(Charles,Sr.,), Leslie Delahoussaye. Six great grandchildren, Alyssa Genre Palmer (Louis), Grace Genre, Christian Genre, Trey Long, Tyler Long, Charlie Stott Jr. Two great great grandchildren, Louis Roy Palmer and Kamryn Palmer, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Darrell Gordon Clement, and by her second husband, Jerry L. Leyda, her only son, Leslie Gordon Clement, her parents Buckner P. LeBlanc and Eugenia E. Volentine Leblanc, sister, Ruth Hudson (W.T. Hudson, Sr). Services will be officiated by Father Frank Uter at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, April 2. Internment following the service at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close