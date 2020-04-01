Irma Faye LeBlanc Clement Leyda passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Crossings at Clarity Hospice. She was born November 15, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up on Jones Creek Road. She was 90 years old. She was a quilter, a great cook, had a way with gardening and loved to dance. Irma is survived by three children, Darrelyn Genre (Booley), Jann Delahoussaye (Perry) and Joan Clement. Five grandchildren, Brian Genre(Billi), Todd Genre(Michelle), Brad Genre(Meaghan Musso), Erin Stott(Charles,Sr.,), Leslie Delahoussaye. Six great grandchildren, Alyssa Genre Palmer (Louis), Grace Genre, Christian Genre, Trey Long, Tyler Long, Charlie Stott Jr. Two great great grandchildren, Louis Roy Palmer and Kamryn Palmer, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Darrell Gordon Clement, and by her second husband, Jerry L. Leyda, her only son, Leslie Gordon Clement, her parents Buckner P. LeBlanc and Eugenia E. Volentine Leblanc, sister, Ruth Hudson (W.T. Hudson, Sr). Services will be officiated by Father Frank Uter at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, April 2. Internment following the service at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020