Irma Guedry LebLanc Landry
I have come to my garden, my sister, my bride. I gather my myrrh and my spices. I eat my honey and my sweetmeats, I drink my wine and my milk. Eat friends; Drink freely of love! Irma Guedry LebLanc Landry passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, sang in the choir and served as a lector and eucharistic minister. She worked out daily, was an avid runner, and won many trophies. Irma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Landry Sr.; parents, Leonce and Angelina Guedry; infant son, Robert "Robbie" Landry; infant brother, Lionel Guedry; brothers, Sam Guedry, Robert "Bobby" Guedry, Lloyd Guedry, Gorden Guedry, Melvin Guedry; sister, Hilda LeBlanc Guedry. Irma is survived by her son, Terry Paul LeBlanc; sister, Gloria Guedry Hernandez (Harry); granddaughter, Candace Williams (Brian); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to all her wonderful caregivers, Marilyn Quinones, Barbara Cole, and Sharee James. Thank you and God Bless. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 8:00am – 10:00am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
