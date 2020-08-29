1/1
Irma Jean Martin
1952 - 2020
Irma Jean Martin was born on May 28, 1952 to the union of Willie Floyd Williams and Ivory Williams Keelen in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Irma went to her eternal home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 at the age of 68. Irma leaves to cherish her precious memories two daughters, Tiffany Martin (Marcus) and Felicia Whitlock (Brian); five grandchildren, Alayshia, William, Brianna, Samaria, and Christopher; two sisters, Carolyn Carey and Catherine Tolbert (Coda); five godchildren, Amber Williams (Kenneth), Kelvin McShane, Cara Blunt, Rupert D'Mone Follins and Adam Gourrier; two special nieces, Kimberly Coleman and Kristina Bolden; two special nephews, Fredrick Dale Dyson, Jr. and Maurice D'Andre Dyson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Jeanette Segars, and five brothers, Billy Green, Kenneth Dyson, Larry Dyson, Willie Floyd Williams, Jr., and Roosevelt Williams.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
1 entry
August 29, 2020
Cuz you will truly be missed I know and mama gone really talk
Evelyn Hayes
Family
