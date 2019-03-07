A native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:02 a.m. She was 69. Visiting at King Solomon Baptist Church, North Courseault Street, Lutcher, Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m until religious services at 10:00 a.m, conducted by the Rev. Rowdy Scott, Sr. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by her grandson, Kendrick Williams. Her brothers: Kenneth and Ivan Watson. Her sisters: Lynette Watson, Glynette (Tyrone) Martin and Ira (Randal) Donald. Her grandson's mother, Kendra Johnson. Her son's father, Frederick Williams, Sr., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Albert Watson, Sr and Florida Gaines Watson. Her husband, Warren Stevens. Her son: Frederick Williams, Jr. Her brothers: Albert Watson, Raymond Watson and Craig Turner. Her maternal and paternal grandparents. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019