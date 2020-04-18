Irma Lea Loupe Melancon
1936 - 2020
Irma Lea Loupe Melancon, age 83, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Irma is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Alvin Melancon; her daughters, Andrea Bullion and husband Neal, Tracy Madere and husband Mark, and Kristin Prejean and husband Bert; her grandchildren; Nicole Smith and husband Joshua, Eric Bullion, Garrett Bullion, Stephen Bullion, Casey Madere, Brady Madere and wife Amber, Haley Boudreaux, and Bryanne Boudreaux; her great-grandchildren, Dillon and Makenzie Smith and Harper and Bennett "BamBam" Madere; and her sister, Bonnie Bertrand. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ada Scivicque Loupe and Joseph Lacy Loupe; her sister, Doris Farrelly and her brother, Patrick Lacy Loupe, Sr. Due to current circumstances the family will be holding a private graveside service. Interment to take place in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and especially to her caregiver team of Barbara, Sherrelle and Kendra. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
