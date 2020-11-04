1/1
Irma Lee Davis
Irma Lee Davis entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was a 71 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Saintsville COGIC on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Brandon Smith; interment at Harris Cemetery. Surivors include her daugher, Alicia Davis; grandchildren, Eugene Demarcus Davis, III, Asha Hawkins, Savales, Smith, Jr. and Raylen Lang; seven siblings; preceded in death by her son, Eugene Davis, Jr.; and her parents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
