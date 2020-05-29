Irma Lee Howard Ranson entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and religious service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral in New Roads, LA. Irma is survived by 3 sons, 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and a host of family and friends. Due to Covid-19, the viewing will be a drive-by setting and seating will be limited during the service. Please wear masks.

