Irma Lee Howard Ranson
Irma Lee Howard Ranson entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and religious service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral in New Roads, LA. Irma is survived by 3 sons, 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and a host of family and friends. Due to Covid-19, the viewing will be a drive-by setting and seating will be limited during the service. Please wear masks.

Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral
MAY
30
Service
02:00 PM
Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral
