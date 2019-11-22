Irma M. Anderson

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Feliciana Professional Development Center
9414 Hwy. 67
Clinton, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
East Feliciana Professional Development Center
9414 Hwy. 67
Clinton, LA
View Map
Obituary
Irma M. Anderson, a native and resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 65. Irma was a 1972 graduate of Clinton High School and a retired employee of the State of Louisiana Feliciana Forensic. She is survived by her loving mother Luegnia M. Davis, Clinton, LA; son Cedric Anderson (Danita); grandsons Cedric and Caleb Anderson, Clinton, La; Sisters Janice M. Spears (Rumon) Baton Rouge, LA, Barbara Davis, Patricia D. Sims (Terrence), Brenda D. Watson (John), Clinton, La. Irma is proceeded in death by her father Wesley Sanders, Maternal Grandparents James and Lillian Matthews, and Paternal Grandparents Lindsey and Lisha Sanders. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home Clinton, LA from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until the start of the religious services at 11:00 am at the East Feliciana Professional Development Center, 9414 Hwy. 67, Clinton, LA. Bishop George Veal, of Mount Calvary and Richland Baptist Church, officiating. Internment in Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 8159 Hwy. 961, Clinton, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
