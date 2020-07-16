Life and Legacy of Irma Mae Moore, a caring and loving mother of many, was called home to be with the Lord on July 13th, 2020 at 3:45 am, Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was 71 years of age and worked many years in the Hospitality Industry. Irma Mae Moore aka Moot was born in New Roads, Louisiana on March 13th, 1949 to the late Herman and Emmaline Foster. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age in New Roads, Louisiana at Greater St. Peter Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. M.J Haynes. Her early life was lived in and around Pointe Coupee Parish where she received her education in the public school system. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Hillary Moore Sr. and together they became parents of five children. She lives to cherish her precious memory five children; Hillary Moore (Melissa), Danny Moore (Sharonda), Patricia Byrd (Delbert), Stacy Moore Calligan (Richard) and Dexter Moore. Three sisters; Irma Tyler (Whitney), Barbara Bell, and Alma Foster. Three brothers; McArthur Foster (Geraldine), Roy Foster and Isiah Foster. A host of grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Emmaline Foster, one sister; Margie Toney, and five brothers; Herman Foster, Willie Foster, Calvin Foster, Edward Foster, and Charles Foster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store