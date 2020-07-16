1/1
Irma Mae Moore
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Life and Legacy of Irma Mae Moore, a caring and loving mother of many, was called home to be with the Lord on July 13th, 2020 at 3:45 am, Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was 71 years of age and worked many years in the Hospitality Industry. Irma Mae Moore aka Moot was born in New Roads, Louisiana on March 13th, 1949 to the late Herman and Emmaline Foster. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age in New Roads, Louisiana at Greater St. Peter Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. M.J Haynes. Her early life was lived in and around Pointe Coupee Parish where she received her education in the public school system. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Hillary Moore Sr. and together they became parents of five children. She lives to cherish her precious memory five children; Hillary Moore (Melissa), Danny Moore (Sharonda), Patricia Byrd (Delbert), Stacy Moore Calligan (Richard) and Dexter Moore. Three sisters; Irma Tyler (Whitney), Barbara Bell, and Alma Foster. Three brothers; McArthur Foster (Geraldine), Roy Foster and Isiah Foster. A host of grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Emmaline Foster, one sister; Margie Toney, and five brothers; Herman Foster, Willie Foster, Calvin Foster, Edward Foster, and Charles Foster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved