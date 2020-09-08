1/
Irma Verbois "Rita" Kahl
Irma ""Rita"" Verbois Kahl, age 76, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Rita is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Clifford Wayne Kahl; sons, Victor Wayne Kahl (wife Tamara), Jason Mark Kahl (wife Dawn), and Richard James Kahl (wife Beverly); sisters, Marlene Stokley, Lynette Reine (husband Kenneth), Brenda Jones (husband Curtis), and Loretta McGehee (husband Rodney); grandchildren, Ethan and Sean Jeansonne, Joyce, Caleb, Cody, Tressie, Gretchen, and Katelynn Kahl; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan Vincent Verbois and Irma Elise Poirier Verbois; daughter, Loretta Marie Kahl Jeansonne; sisters, Connie Mathis and Mona Aucoin; brothers, Michael, Gary and Eric Verbois. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Ln, Denham Springs, LA at 11 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, North St., Baton Rouge, LA. It is requested that all in attendance abide by the current regulations as it pertains to wearing facial coverings and keeping social distance. Condolences may be offered at www.thompsoncares.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Cliff so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you and your family.

Lynn A Portune
Coworker
