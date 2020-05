Or Copy this URL to Share

Irma Yvonne Smith entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet. She was a resident and native of St. James, LA. She was 71. Visiting on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA., from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Life Celebration Service at 2:00 pm, and burial following at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Saint James, LA.

