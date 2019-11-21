Irvin "Pork Chop" Harris, a resident of Lemanville. He passed away at 8:39 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his resident. He was 64. Visiting at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Samuel Jones. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. James, La. Survived by his sisters: Enola Harris, Ethel LeBeouf, Celestine (Joseph) Sims, Ruby (Rev. Ronald) Coleman, Elouise (June) LeBeouf, a brother: Jefferson Harris, two sisters-in-law: Gail Harris and Gloria Harris. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchild, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Allen Harris, Sr. and mother Ethel Dot Harris, a sister: Ora (Wilson) Mitchell, brothers: Thomas (Eva) Harris, Sr., Allen Harris,Jr., Melvin Harris, Frank Harris and Oliver Harris. A brother-in-law Warren LeBeouf. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE ARRANGEMENT. Visit us at www,brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019