Irvin James Beard passed away at 5:50 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 84. He was a resident of Walker and was a retired roofing contractor. Visitation will be held at the First United Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 Am until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Rev. W.R. Johnson and Bro. Collin McClendon. Burial will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Faye Martin Beard; daughters and sons-in-law, Vikki and Chris Bourgeois and Ramona Sue and Kim Barras; sons and daughters-in-law, Martin Beard, Mitch and Linda Beard, Ricky and Jaime Beard, Donald and Carol Beard, Gary Beard and Bryan and Sarah Beard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Tammy Beard. Preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Amant Beard; son, Robert Beard; step-son, Hollis Timothy Gill and his siblings. He has been an active member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs for the past 28 years. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.