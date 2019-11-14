Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Irvin Paul Mabile, 73, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Irvin was a retired welder and served as the Pierre Part Fire Chief in 1976. He was a loving fiance', father, grandfather, great-grand father, sibling and friend. Irvin enjoyed cutting grass, plants and going to the casino. He is survived by his fiance' of 20 years, Gloria Pintado; six children, Joanie Mabile, Jenny Thibodeaux, Shelia Pintado, Terry Ourso (Aaron), Jeffery Mabile (Holli) and Kevin Pintado; nine grandchildren, Hallie Blanchard (Ryan), Jake Cavalier (Jennifer), Jude Cavalier (Leah), Jerrin Mabile, Jena Mabile, McKenzie Mabile, Patrick Mabile, Sydni Ourso and Baylie Ourso; four great grandchildren, Rylee, Abbie, Rayne and Avery Blanchard; one brother, Gil Mabile (Kim); two sisters-in-law, Ilar Mabile and Mary Jane Mabile and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Anaise Blanchard Mabile; three siblings, Eveann Albarado, Harvey Mabile Sr. and Herman Mabile. Pallbearers will be: Jude Cavalier, Jake Cavalier, Aaron Ourso, Jerrin Mabile, James Alleman and Don Breaux. Honorary pallbearers will be: Gil, Jeff and Patrick Mabile. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Irvin Paul Mabile, 73, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Irvin was a retired welder and served as the Pierre Part Fire Chief in 1976. He was a loving fiance', father, grandfather, great-grand father, sibling and friend. Irvin enjoyed cutting grass, plants and going to the casino. He is survived by his fiance' of 20 years, Gloria Pintado; six children, Joanie Mabile, Jenny Thibodeaux, Shelia Pintado, Terry Ourso (Aaron), Jeffery Mabile (Holli) and Kevin Pintado; nine grandchildren, Hallie Blanchard (Ryan), Jake Cavalier (Jennifer), Jude Cavalier (Leah), Jerrin Mabile, Jena Mabile, McKenzie Mabile, Patrick Mabile, Sydni Ourso and Baylie Ourso; four great grandchildren, Rylee, Abbie, Rayne and Avery Blanchard; one brother, Gil Mabile (Kim); two sisters-in-law, Ilar Mabile and Mary Jane Mabile and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Anaise Blanchard Mabile; three siblings, Eveann Albarado, Harvey Mabile Sr. and Herman Mabile. Pallbearers will be: Jude Cavalier, Jake Cavalier, Aaron Ourso, Jerrin Mabile, James Alleman and Don Breaux. Honorary pallbearers will be: Gil, Jeff and Patrick Mabile. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close