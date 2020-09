Or Copy this URL to Share

In memory of Irvin R. Francois who passed away at his home on August 23, 2020 at the age of 53. Dearly beloved son of the late Rev. Alvin A. and Josie F. Francois. Family and friends attended a private memorial service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Belfair Baptist Church with Rev. Jon Bennett officiating. The family wish to express their appreciation to Miller & Daughter Funeral Home for their services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store