"They don't make 'em like Joe anymore." Joe passed away at his home in Addis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local 406; native and resident of Addis, La. Joe was an extremely hard worker. He started working full time at the age of 14. He built his own home. He served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. In the 70's and 80's, he operated his own business while continuing to work for others full time. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, March 22nd, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Tircuit; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Laura Mae Gueho Tircuit; parents, Irving Tircuit, Sr and Eva Corbin Crane Tircuit Vincent; and siblings, Winnie Crane Guidry Allen, Robert Earl Crane, Sr, Pauline Crane Guidry, Hazel Grace Tircuit Maddox and Nathan "King Bee" Clay Tircuit. Joe's hobbies included at various times raising rabbit dogs, deer dogs, chickens, hogs, horses, and rabbits. Joe was a life-long highly accomplished vegetable gardener. Special thanks to Amanda Barbier with Modern Hospice, Marlene Curcio, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Ladies Altar Society, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dugas, Markus Guidry and Sandy Dumas, and Andriella Ellis with Home Instead. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019