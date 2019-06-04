Irving Parrish Foote III, a hard-working man who loved the Lord and his family, passed from this life on Tuesday June 4th, 2019 at his residence in Baker. A native of Baton Rouge, Parrish was 76. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Barbara McVea Foote, Baker, two sons and their spouses, Irving Parrish Foote IV and Rachele Heltz Foote of Baker, and Robert Ashley Foote and Kim Robertson Foote of Jackson, Louisiana. A sister Katherine "Kakie" Foote Williams and husband Bobby Williams. Parrish was a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren, Austin and wife Courtney, Mason, Tyler, Paige, and Holly Foote as well as a handful of nieces and nephews. Parrish came into this world on July 15, 1942 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Dorothy Slaughter Foote and Irving Parrish Foote Jr. He was a graduate of Baker High School class of 1960. He married his high school sweet heart, Barbara McVea Foote, on April 11th, 1963. Born with a passion for farming, Parrish pursued his dream of being a beef cattle farmer, a passion that he passed on to his sons and grandsons. Parrish was a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association, a long-standing board member for the East Baton Rouge Cattlemen's Association, Tri Parish Coop, a farm bureau member, and a proud church Elder of the Baker Presbyterian Church. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019, with a visitation from 9 am until services at 11 am at Baker Presbyterian Church. Rev. Ted Roeling will officiate the ceremony. Pallbearers will be Austin Foote, Mason Foote, Spec Slaughter, Tyler Foote, Ray Crawford, and Brian Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Maxwell Lea, Lamar Pugh, members of the Tri Parish Coop Board of Directors, East Baton Rouge Cattlemen's Association Board of Directors, and East Baton Rouge Farm Bureau Association. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Parrish's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Baker Presbyterian Church, 3015 Groom Road, Baker, LA or a donation to the Young Family Cemetery. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019