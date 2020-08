Or Copy this URL to Share

Iryanikka Ieasha Runnels "Nikka", a lifelong resident and native of Gonzales, LA departed this life on August 15, 2020, at her residence in Gonzales, LA. She was 30 years old. Public viewing at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA, on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm. PRIVATE services on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Interment in Do Right Baptist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store