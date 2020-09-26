1/1
Isaac "Babe" Albert Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Isaac "Babe" Albert Sr. of New Roads, La born November 2, 1944 passed away September 23, 2020.Religious Services September 29, 2020.Public viewing 9am-1045am @ Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline Baton Rouge, La 70805 Family Services @ 11am. Survived by wife Peggy White Albert. Burial with Military Honors @ Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mt. Pleasant Zachary, La. Carney & Mackey in charge of services. Everyone must wear a MASK, Capacity set at 75 including family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved