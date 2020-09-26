Mr. Isaac "Babe" Albert Sr. of New Roads, La born November 2, 1944 passed away September 23, 2020.Religious Services September 29, 2020.Public viewing 9am-1045am @ Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline Baton Rouge, La 70805 Family Services @ 11am. Survived by wife Peggy White Albert. Burial with Military Honors @ Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mt. Pleasant Zachary, La. Carney & Mackey in charge of services. Everyone must wear a MASK, Capacity set at 75 including family.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.