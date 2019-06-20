Isaac Davis, a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at the age of 58 at his residence. Visiting Saturday June 22, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Little Zion Baptist Church Batchelor, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by Four Children Lillie Davis, Chaneta Parker, Tammi Davis, and Ileshia Davis, A Sister Anna (Eddie) Tulson, Three Brothers Noah (Sharon) Davis, Calvin (Diane) Polk, and Jerry (Leatre Butler) Davis, Five Aunts, Two Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, Numerous Other Relatives and Friends. Professional Service Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019