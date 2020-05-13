Isaac Dwight Easterly
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaac Dwight Easterly, Jr. was born on August 14th, 1931. He passed away on May 5th, 2020, peacefully at his home in Denham Springs, La. He was valedictorian of his class at Denham Springs High and graduated Cum Laude from LSU in Geology. He married Betty Rae White, Dec. 30th, 1959. They resided in Houma, Louisiana from 1960 to 1975, then returned to his home town of Denham Springs. While in Houma, he was a Geologist for LaTerre Petroleum Co. and became head of their exploration division. He later worked for Tenneco Oil Co. and Arrowhead Exploration until his retirement. He was a member of the New Orleans Geological Society for 50 years. He was very knowledgeable on the history of WWI, WWII, and his community. His deep love for travel led him to many places around the world. He also loved to fish, bird watch, work in his shop, and cook. He is survived by his sister, Ethel (Easterly) Manno, his 3 daughters, Juan Fitzpatrick (husband George), Lisa Alonzo (husband Robin), and Christy Easterly. He is loving known as Daddy D by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Dwight Easterly, Sr. and Nettie B. (Harris) Easterly, sister Kay (Easterly) Picou, wife Betty, and grandson Ted Fitzpatrick. Family visitation will begin at 10:00am on Friday, May 15Th at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, with service starting at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. His pallbearers will be his 4 grandsons, Cade and Cole Riffe, Nathan Alonzo, Richard Andre, and Garrett Todd and Jacob Picou. We wish to give a very special thank you to Miss Tondra Banks and Life Source Hospice for their very loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor, to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Alzheimer's Services. Funeral services will be live streamed via Facebook at 11:00am on Friday, May 15th on the Seale Funeral Home Facebook page. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved