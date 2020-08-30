Isaac Haney, Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice-Baton Rouge. He was a 78 year old native of Baker, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:30 am. Survivors include his loving wife, Evelyn Marcelle Haney; children, Lt. Col. (retired) Carlos J. Gainer (Tangela), Thomas R. Gainer (Christine), Angelique Haney Verret, and Niagee H. Butler (Robert). Mother, Arlene C. Cage, and two sisters, Gloria H. Davis and Dorothy H. Colbert. Eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Isaac Haney, Sr. and sister, Estella H. Marchel. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. Sign guest book at www.hallsinc.net.