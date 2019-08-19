Isaac passed away at his home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a retired pipe fitter with Local 198 and an avid crawfisherman known by the locals as "the legend." He was a resident and native of Bayou Pigeon. Also, he was a US Marine Reservist. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ava Lee Hedges Vaughn; children, Troy Vaughn and wife Skye, Benjamin Vaughn and Arleen Chartier, and Racheal Vaughn and Stacey Pizani; grandchildren, Lynzi, Chelsea, Brennan and Ava Catherine Vaughn; and sister, Pamela Vaughn Settoon. Preceded in death by son, Brent Isaac Vaughn; grandson, Arlan Vaughn; parents, Isaac, Sr and Nilda Blanchard Vaughn. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019