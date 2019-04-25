A native of Hohen Solms, LA. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Isaac was born on August 3, 1925 to Monroe and Eva Kelly. He served in the US Navy on the USS Gunason. Upon his return he married his wife Olivia. He worked as a brick mason until retirement. He is survived by his siblings Joseph Kelly, Linda Wessinger, and Earline Alexander, and many relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 9 siblings. Visiting at Hall Davis Celebration Center on Friday, April 26th, from 11:00 a.m. until services at 12:00 p.m. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 25, 2019